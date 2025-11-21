Cherla CHC Upgraded With Maternity and Dialysis Services

Nalgonda: With the initiative of district collector Jitesh V. Patil, maternity services have been launched at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Cherla, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, benefiting Adivasi and tribal communities living along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Earlier, the absence of maternity services in Cherla forced pregnant Adivasi and tribal women to travel long distances to Bhadrachalam, often leading to severe complications and, in some cases, the death of the mother or child due to delays. Recognising this, Patil took the initiative to upgrade the dilapidated Primary Health Centre at Cherla into a full-fledged CHC. Four specialist doctors have been posted at the facility, and medical infrastructure has been significantly improved.

Dialysis services and an operation theatre have also been added for the benefit of people in the remote agency areas. Until a year ago, patients had to travel nearly 60 km to the Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam for such services. Now, 16 patients are receiving dialysis at the Cherla CHC.

Maternity services, including deliveries and paediatric care, were launched in the second week of November. On Friday alone, doctors performed three deliveries at the CHC.

Jitesh V. Patil said that construction of a new CHC building at Cherla is underway at a cost of ₹10 crore. Once completed, additional healthcare services will be introduced at the hospital.