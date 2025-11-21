Cheriyal Artist Revives Katamaraju Katha Tradition

Hyderabad: Artist Ramanadham Ramesh is reviving the Cheriyal tradition of Katamaraju Katha, a narrative cycle of 32 stories set between the year 1165 and 1283 that once shaped memory, identity and community life across the Telugu regions. His work traces how this form — now reduced largely to performance and doll-making — originally relied on a wide network of makers who have faded from public memory.

Ramesh says the deeper strength of the tradition lies in the communities that built it. “Cloth weavers, bamboo basket makers, silversmiths, brass smiths, leather workers, carpet makers and potters all come together for a single performance,” he says. “The art form survives only when all of them move as a collective. Yet they are almost never mentioned today—not even the toy makers. Only narrators and dolls are spoken about.”

He describes Katamaraju Katha as a tool for social upbringing rather than entertainment. “A mischievous toddler would listen to these stories and feel inspired by the lives of his ancestors,” he says. “That is how the narrative shaped behaviour and pride in one’s roots.” As part of the performance, the dolls were even given last rites to teach respect for the human body and for social conduct, he added.

Many distortions entered the ballads over time because narrators had no formal training. “People said the hero of the story, the warrior Katamaraju, married the goddess Ganga, but the story refers only to a woman named Ganga. Even the timeline got shifted,” Ramesh says. He is working closely with narrators to rebuild accuracy and confidence. “Corrections are not negative. They help narrators, audiences and patrons stay on the same page.”

He is documenting scientific and ritual practices—such as how trees are chosen and cut — and plans to publish a detailed book next year along with a documentary. To rebuild interest among younger listeners, he is preparing to take all 32 stories to 32 locations across the twin cities. Schools, colleges and communities have begun reaching out. Workshops, competitions and other activities are part of the plan, along with an international experiential conference for schoolchildren.

Ramesh believes the tradition still speaks to modern listeners. “If we present it clearly, every aspect will connect with children and adults today, in an age where entertainment is available at the click of a button,” he says. His presentation at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School in Jubilee Hills brought together the historical, social and cultural elements behind the revival and showed how this centuries-old form can still hold meaning for present-day audiences.