Chennai-Hyd Flight Aborted, Flyers Left Stranded

Hyderabad: A Spice jet pilot aborted the take-off of flight SG 2019 to Hyderabad. The flight, with 78 passengers including about 20 elderly persons on board, was still grounded at the airport as of 1 pm.

With no proper communication from the airline, the situation turned tense. Passengers said they were not offered suitable accommodation, and breakfast was served only at 12.30 pm.

“The flight had a boarding time of 5.15 am. We eventually boarded around 8.30 am, and the aircraft reached the runway but did not take off. At around 10 am, we were asked to deboard,” said Gangadhar Goud, one of the stranded passengers.

“Since then, we have been waiting at the airport. It is now 1 pm. Airline staff said there was a technical issue, but no one is offering clear answers. Our families in Hyderabad are waiting.”

Goud added that some passengers, frustrated by the uncertainty, had bought tickets on other airlines to return to Hyderabad.