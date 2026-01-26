Chenchus Unfurl Tricolour for First Time

Hyderabad: The Chenchu settlement of Amaragiri raised the National Flag for the first time on Republic Day, a symbolic act that placed decades of denial, delayed justice, and gradual entry into public life in full view. The flag was hoisted by Pedda Lingamma, a former bonded labour survivor who was elected sarpanch of the village last month.

“For years, we watched national celebrations from a distance. Hoisting the flag ourselves today feels like we finally belong to this country,” Lingamma said.

Generations of Chenchu families in Amaragiri lived under bonded labour, denied fair wages, freedom of work, and access to public services. Though Parliament abolished the system in 1976, the law reached this forest-edge settlement only decades later. Lingamma was among 106 bonded labourers rescued in January 2016 after a government inquiry prompted by civil society interventions. Release certificates formally ended long-standing debts and exploitative fishing arrangements on the Krishna River.

Yet legal freedom did not bring immediate relief. Survivors faced intimidation when they tried to sell fish in open markets or approach government offices. Welfare access developed slowly, requiring repeated engagement with officials. Support arrived in stages: boats and nets from the fisheries department, market access through ITDA-provided two-wheelers with ice boxes, ration cards, MGNREGA job cards, cooking gas connections, housing aid, and school admissions for children long excluded from education.

Lingamma’s election as sarpanch gave this change a visible direction. “This is a proud day for our community. I never imagined I would one day lead my village,” she said, listing roads, drinking water, education, and healthcare as unmet priorities.

Political participation has expanded beyond her post. Eight members of the Chenchu community from Amaragiri and nearby villages, many of them former bonded labourers, won ward member positions in recent local body elections, signalling growing confidence among families once silenced by fear and retaliation.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by deputy sarpanch Medde Raghavendra, Secretary Nagaraju, and ward members Supperi Rameshwaramma (Ward 1), Udumula Veeramma (Ward 2), Ilini Unkalamma (Ward 3), and Katraju Lingamma (Ward 4).