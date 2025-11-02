Chenchu Lakshmi Dance Drama Mesmerises US Audiences, Supports Education Cause

KARIMNAGAR: The Chenchu Lakshmi Kuchipudi dance drama, presented by the Nataraja Natyanjali Kuchipudi Dance Academy with the support of the Rotary Club of South Forsyth County in the United States, has captivated audiences and won widespread acclaim for its artistic excellence and social purpose.

Organiser R. Sri Ram said the primary goal of staging Chenchu Lakshmi in the US was to promote education through art. Proceeds from the performances were donated to the Forsyth County Education Foundation, aligning with the event’s belief that “Education shows the future.” The funds raised will support student educational programmes.

Over 500 art enthusiasts and dignitaries attended the recent event, which drew high praise across the US for seamlessly blending cultural heritage with philanthropy.

The Chenchu Lakshmi dance drama portrays a spiritual, romantic, and nature-inspired tale about Lord Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi Devi, who is born as a tribal girl in the Nallamala forests. The performance was directed by Neelima Gaddamanugu, whose choreography, combining expressive dance, evocative music, and emotional storytelling, left the audience spellbound.

Organisers and attendees expressed their desire to see more such productions that preserve and promote Indian classical arts and mythology for younger generations.

The event was graced by several Indian-origin attendees, including Ch. Kalyani and Bharat Govind, as well as American dignitaries such as Sheriff Ron Freeman, Solicitor General William Finch, Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John, and Education Foundation Chairman Michael Baron.