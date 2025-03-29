Cheddi, tattoo gang strikes in Warangal

Warangal: A six-member gang, dressed in shorts (cheddis) and bearing tattoos on their forearms, executed a two-hour house burglary on Friday, which came to light only upon review of CCTV footage on Saturday.

According to police sources, the family who owns the targeted residence near Kakatiya University Junction was away visiting relatives during the break-in. Upon returning on Saturday, they found their home had been ransacked.

The thieves gained entry around 1.40 am by scaling the compound wall and disabling CCTV cameras — smearing mud on one and destroying another. They reportedly spent nearly two hours inside the house. A key haul included a golden-coated idol of Lord Venkateswara, which the gang likely mistook for solid gold, as well as two gold coins.

Investigations suggest the suspects deliberately changed clothes before and after the robbery to evade identification on surveillance cameras. They left the premises at approximately 3.30 am.

The Hanamkonda police have registered a case and launched an investigation. In a statement, Mattewada Circle Inspector Tumma Gopi urged residents to take extra safety measures such as locking doors and gates securely, drawing curtains to conceal locks, installing CCTV cameras, and leaving a small light on around the clock. He also advised the public to report any suspicious activity by dialing 100.