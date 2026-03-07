Check Status of Property Registration: Waqf Board

HYDERABAD: As the extended deadline for uploading Waqf property details on the UMEED portal is fast approaching, the Telangana Waqf Board has directed all mutawallis and managing committees of the Waqf institutions to check the status of their property registration.

Custodians have been instructed to log on to the UMEED portal to confirm the "approved" status.

"A mere uploading does not constitute a completed record. Properties must undergo verification by the designated authorities to be recognised as authenticated assets within the national database," said a Waqf board official.

For instances where property records were found to be pending, rejected, or marked for correction, the mutawallis or committee members concerned have been asked to make necessary corrections and upload them again.

The board made it clear that mutawallis or committee members are solely responsible for the data to be uploaded of their respective Waqf institutions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Waqf board chairman Azmatullah Husseini said that they have completed registration of notified properties and uploaded the documents. "We will get a correct picture about the overall uploading by March 10 and try to finish the entire uploading of documents within the given time," he said.

Elected member Bandagi Badesha urged mutawallis to take assistance from the helpdesk, which has been made available for Waqf properties registration.