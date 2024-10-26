Check properly before buying Diwali sweets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Here’s a word of caution for the people planning to purchase lip-smacking sweets at their favorite shops on account of Diwali as officials from Telangana Food Safety department found violations committed by several shop owners brazenly ignoring the safety norms.

The violations came to light when special teams carried out inspections recently at Delhi Mithaiwala and Agra sweets in Ameerpet along with Vithuna foods and Vasi Reddy Home Foods in the same area. Rat faeces were observed in the storeroom racks suspecting possible rodent infestation at Delhi Mithawala and doors and windows were not closely fitted with insect proof screens on the premises.

⁠Dust bins were also found open inside the kitchen area at the shop, according to officials. At Agra sweets, food handlers were found working without wearing head caps, gloves and aprons. ⁠Semi prepared food articles were stored in refrigerator without proper lids and labeling and food articles like Chivda (half a dozen packets) and Bhel (seven packets) found to be expired on October 9, found in the store. The officials discarded them immediately.

Pest control records were not available with food business operators of Vithuna foods and Vasi Reddy home foods. The officials sent various food samples that were collected from these shops to the laboratory for a detailed analysis.

“Once we get the sample reports, we will be able to reveal whether the shopkeepers were adhering to norms while preparing sweets and other food items,” an official, who coordinated the inspections, said, seeking anonymity.

Stating that unhygienic conditions prevailed at the shops, he cautioned the people to be careful and check properly before purchasing sweets. Consumer coordination council (CCC) member G Suresh Kumar said the food safety officials must conduct more inspections at the sweet shops to ensure that the owners follow safety norms and hygienic conditions.

“The safety of people is of paramount importance as a large number of people purchase sweets from shops during Diwali,” he added.