Chasing dog proves fatal for youth in hotel at Chandanagar

Hyderabad: Chasing a dog proved fatal for a youngster after he accidentally fell from the third floor of a hotel at Ramachandrapuram on the city suburbs under Chandanagar police station limits.



Though the incident occurred on Sunday, it came to light on Tuesday as the footage of the incident went viral on various social media platforms. The victim identified as Uday hailing from Tenali in Guntur came to the city to spend time with his friends.

On seeing a Pomeranian on the third floor of the hotel, he tried to shoo it but the dog ran away and later returned to the same area. He again chased it but only ended up falling from the glass façade of the balcony on the third floor.

As a result, Uday suffered serious injuries and the death was instant for him. The police registered a case under provisions of BNS and took up further investigation.