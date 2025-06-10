Charu Sinha: From the green land of UoH to the ADGP CID

In the early 1990s, when the sunset behind the rock covered skyline of the University of Hyderabad, students would gather under trees, walk the endless green land of the campus and sip tea while talking about politics, literature, and the gossips. In one of those corners sat a young woman with a notebook in her hand, a calm look in her eyes, and a future full of fire in her heart. Her name was Charu Sinha alumina student of the 1990–1992 Political Science batch at university of hyderabad. She was not loud. She didn’t seek attention. But something about her made you stop and notice. Not because she wanted to be attention, but because she had a sort of unassuming strength that you don’t see every day. Today, that very woman holds one of the most powerful positions in the state. Charu Sinha is now the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, Telangana. Her story is not just one of success. It’s a story of passion, discipline, and courage. It’s the story of a woman shaped by a university known for raising leaders and how she carried its lessons into a world that often tests women more than men.

After finishing her post-graduation, Charu didn’t choose a safe job. She took the civil services exam and stepped into one of the toughest competition in the country the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1996 batch from telangana cadre. Later she became the india’s first women inspector general of CRPF to lead operation at srinagar sector in 2020. She was posted in some of the most sensitive areas in India Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Naxal regions. These were not just difficult land they were dangerous, politically complex, and emotionally challenging. But she led with a strong mind and a kind heart. In Kashmir, she earned the respect of both officers and locals. In Naxal zones, she worked with courage and she never saw herself as “a woman officer”. She saw herself as a leader with a duty. People who served under her say she was never distant. She ate with her jawans, stayed in the same camps, and made decisions not from fear, but from deep understanding. Her leadership didn’t come from force. It came from understanding and simplicity.

It is not easy to lead in India’s police force. It’s even harder to lead with integrity and compassion. Charu Sinha has done both. Over the years she has remained true to the values she shaped at UoH listening, thinking, and standing up for what is right. Today, young students at the University of Hyderabad still speak her name with pride. Not because she gave speeches or became a celebrity, but because she quietly made her way to the top while staying grounded.

In 2025, Telangana appointed her as ADGP, CID one of the highest positions in the police department. It was not a surprise to those who knew her journey. It felt like destiny. After serving across India, she returned to her home state to serve its people with the same strength she had shown all along.

Today if you walk the paths of uoh, past the school of social sciences, through the gardens and into the Political Science building, you might find students sitting under the same trees where Charu once sat. And maybe one of those students, a young woman with a quiet voice and sharp eyes, will read about Charu and believe she can do it too. Because Charu Sinha’s story is not just about being strong. It’s about being stable, honest, and brave in every step. From the green land of Hyderabad to the nerve centre of Telangana’s law enforcement, she remains a inspiration of hope, especially for girls who come from small towns with big dreams. In Charu’s journey, we don’t just see success we see purpose, patience, and the power of a woman who never needed to shout to be heard.



