Charu Sinha Assumes Charge as Telangana ACB DG

Telangana
M Srinivas
1 Oct 2025 12:24 PM IST

After assuming charge, Charu Sinha reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen the ACB's fight against corruption, ensure transparency in governance, and safeguard public interest

Senior IPS officer, Charu Sinha has assumed charge as the Director General of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer, Charu Sinha has assumed charge as the Director General of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

Charu Sinha earlier served in the ACB as Joint Director, Director and incharge Director-General where she made significant contributions in strengthening the functioning of the bureau.

After assuming charge, Charu Sinha reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen the ACB's fight against corruption, ensure transparency in governance, and safeguard public interest. She assured that the Bureau would continue to uphold its proactive role in creating accountability and building confidence among citizens.


