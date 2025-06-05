Charu Sinha Assumes Charge As Chief of CID

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Charu Sinha on Thursday assumed charge as additional director general of police (ADGP), Crime Investigation Department (CID). She returned to Telangana cadre after serving a seven-year stint with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Charu served in Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, she was the first IPS officer to head four sectors in the CRPF in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and Southern sectors. In her new role, she will also be holding full additional charge of the ADGP, Women Safety, SHE teams and Bharosa centre.



