Charu Sinha Appointed As CID Chief

Hyderabad:The Telangana government on Wednesday transfers senior IAS officer with new postings.

The 1996 batch IPS officer Charu Sinha has been made the Chief of Telangana CID.



Abhilasha Bisht, awaiting posting, has been posted as director, RBVRR Telangana Police Academy, Hyderabad.



Shikha Goel, CID DGP, CID, has been transferred and posted as director, TG cybersecurity bureau. She has also been given in full additional charge of the post of director, TGFSL, until further orders.



Charu Sinha who was on repatriation to parent cadre from Central Deputation, was earlier posted as ADGP, CID. She is also in full additional charge of ADGP, women safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa, until further orders.



Tafseer Iqubal, special secretary to government, minorities welfare Department was transferred and posted as DIG, Zone VI, Charminar.



D.V. Srinivasa Rao, SP, Komarambheem Asifabad District has been transferred and posted as SP, Medak.



Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP, Southeast Zone, Hyderabad City was transferred and posted as SP, Komarambheem Asifabad District.



S. Chaitanya Kumar, DCP, SB, Hyderabad City has been transferred and posted as DCP, Southeast Zone, Hyderabad City.