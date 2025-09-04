 Top
Charminar to Remain Closed on Sept.6

Telangana
M Srinivas
4 Sept 2025 4:54 PM IST

The online sale of tickets for visiting Charminar will not be functional

Charminar in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Director General of Archaeological Survey of India, (ASI) declared the closure of Charminar on September 6 for visitors and the general public in view of ganesh idol immersion.

The closure order was issued in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules-1959 following a request from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar Division.

As the historic Charminar, which is a centrally protected monument in Hyderabad, will remain closed for public viewing on September 6, the online sale of tickets will not be functional, according to a statement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
charminar archaeological survey of india (asi) hyderabad police Ganesh idols immersion 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
