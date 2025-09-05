Charminar To Remain Closed On Sept 6

Hyderabad: The Director General of Archaeological Survey of India, (ASI) has declared Charminar closed for visitors on September 6 in view of the Ganesha idol immersion ceremonies. Online sale of tickets will not be functional, according to a statement.

The closure order was issued in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 following a request from the Charminar ACP.

