Charminar to Get Wayfinding Signage

Hyderabad: Historic sites in Hyderabad will soon feature creative signboards and digital screens to help visitors locate key destinations and learn about their history and significance.

The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has invited tenders for ‘Wayfinding’ signages and digital screens at heritage sites such as Charminar and Madina to improve the visitors’ experience. The bids will be opened on March 21 at 11 am.

The pilot project, to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be expanded based on its success.

Executive engineer B. Gopal told Deccan Chronicle that the initial phase will focus on ideas submitted by various organisations. The type and size of signboards will be decided later. "There can be multiple boards covering history, monuments, architecture, cultural significance and other aspects proposed by bidders," he said.

Once bidding is complete, a committee will assess the ideas before issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to selected bidders. The project will be awarded to those who can complete it in the shortest time.

Organisations will be given space on the boards for their logos and names. "The initiative was taken up based on suggestions from citizens who have seen similar signages in cities like London and Paris and want something unique for Hyderabad," Gopal explained.