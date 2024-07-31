Charminar clock found broken

HYDERABAD: One of the four 20th century clocks that are on all four sides of Charminar was found broken on Monday evening. This was noticed by some passersby, who saw a significant gap in the white background of the clock on the eastern facade of the iconic monument.

"We don’t know how exactly it might have happened. The clock is quite fragile and if any worker has damaged it by accident, then the cracks would have been much larger. The cracks are in fact small, and could be the handiwork of pigeons," said an official from Archeological Survey of India (ASI). As an immediate solution, ASI made some temporary repairs on Tuesday morning.

"Things get damaged, including by wear and tear. The good thing is that they get repaired. That is why conservation is an ongoing process," said Taher, former director of ASI.

The dial of the clock will be repaired by Wahid Watch Company, which has been taking care of the clocks at Charminar for the last 62 years after being handed over the responsibility by ASI in 1962. The clocks were added to the 16th century structure in 1889. Charminar was constructed in 1591 by Sultan Muhammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth Sultan of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

Meanwhile, Saraswati R, a retired history lecturer from Osmania University, said that the pigeon mess should be tackled immediately.

She said, "This monument is over 400 years old. The city of Hyderabad was born as Sultan Quli shifted here from Golconda following an outbreak of plague. The monument needs more attention than what it is getting at the moment. Restoration work is an ongoing process but it also needs more care," she said.