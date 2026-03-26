Chaos Over Cancellation of LPG Bookings Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Confusion and frustration swept across Hyderabad on Wednesday as consumers thronged gas agency offices after receiving messages that their LPG bookings had been abruptly cancelled.

From early morning, long queues formed outside several agencies. Many offices shut their gates as crowds swelled, asking customers to disperse. Consumers complained they were unable to rebook cylinders despite visiting their agencies in person.

Several residents said they had been waiting weeks for refills. In Shaikpet, a woman who had been waiting nearly 20 days said she was forced to rely on firewood and alternative fuels for cooking. Carrying an empty cylinder, she arrived at an agency early in the morning demanding an explanation for the delay.

Another consumer said his online booking was cancelled without prior notice. “We came to the agency, but they are not accepting bookings. How long can we stand in the heat?” he asked.

Some consumers also alleged that delivery personnel were demanding extra money for supply, warning that cylinders would not be delivered otherwise.

The rush at gas agencies, coupled with heavy crowds at nearby petrol pumps, led to traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

Authorities have yet to clarify the reasons behind the cancellations or the delay in supply.