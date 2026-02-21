Chaos In Jubilee, Banjara Hills Caused By Illegal Parking

HYDERABAD: The gradual rise of cafés, boutiques and elite shopping outlets in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills has brought traffic chaos to residential lanes, with parking emerging as a major concern. Police data show 1,731 challans were issued in Jubilee Hills alone over the past six months for illegal parking, with fines ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

Additional DCP (West Zone) CH Venu Gopal Reddy said Operation Rope (Removal of Obstructive Parking Encroachment) is underway to clear violations. Jubilee Hills traffic inspector N Ravinder noted that roads 36, 45, 59, 10 and 56 are particularly congested during peak hours.

Parking a major concern in any residential areas in the city, the commercial spaces filled Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills has its own set of chaos episodes with traffic, congestion, challans and sign boards.

Compounding the problem is the mansions being rented out for commercial outlets, which is causing traffic problems and slow movement of vehicles. These roads include those towards the Cable Bridge. While illegal parking on the main road is monitored and the vehicles towed away, the residential lanes suffer from less enforcement.

Officials pointed out that commercial establishments must allocate 40 per cent of their space for parking under GHMC rules. Non-compliance triggers fines, notices and eventually FIRs. Recent FIRs include cases against Fat Pigeon club on Road No. 45 and Jubilee Convention Centre, both cited for overcrowding and traffic disruption.

Police said vehicles parked illegally are towed, challans are issued online, and the public can report violations via social media.