Chaos at Yashoda Hospital Hyderabad as Ex-Minister's Supporters Clash

Hydearabad: A violent scuffle erupted at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda involving followers of former minister G. Jagadishwar Reddy and hospital staff, following the hospitalisation of YouTuber Chiluka Praveen. The incident occurred when Reddy’s supporters ame to call on Praveen, who was reportedly assaulted by Congress workers prior to being admitted.

Despite the violence, hospital management chose not to file any complaint regarding the incident. The highhandedness of the minister was ignored presumably because the former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is affiliated with the hospital.



The incident came to the spotlight when Chief Minister’s PRO B. Ayodhya Reddy posted the footage of the fracas on X.

Reddy tweeted, ‘This is the spirit & Discipline of BRS@TRS Leaders.. One of Ex Minister of TRS(BRS) created Nuisance today@3/10/24 at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda…@jagadishBRS.. See this Heroism of your leadership @KCRBRSPresident @KTRBRS @BRSHarish(sic).’

The video depicted a chaotic scene as Reddy's followers attempted to film the visit, contrary to hospital regulations. A hospital staffer explained, “Such incidents frequently occur in emergency wards where numerous family members gather. While we understand the emotional bonds during these crucial times, we cannot entertain activities that disrupt the care of other patients.”

In this particular case, while the former minister consented to avoid pictures, his followers ignored the staff’s requests to refrain from recording, which led to a confrontation with security personnel.



