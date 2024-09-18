Chaos at Overcrowded Khairatabad Metro Station

Hyderabad: There was public outrage at the Metro Rail station in Khairatabad with angry passengers fuming at the ‘insensitive’ HMRL authorities here on Tuesday.

Like all trains on the route, the station was overcrowded with people, who arrived to witness the Ganesh procession and immersion at the Hussainsagar.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Metro Rail officials closed the gates of the Khairatabad and allowed passengers to every 10 minutes. This did not go well with the people, who wanted to know why more services were not added to cater to the immersion day rush.

In fact, during the coordination meeting, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi had sought all transport departments, including HMRL, to arrange more services as the crowd flow to the main immersion point would be in lakhs.