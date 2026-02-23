Chaos at Gurukul Exam Centre Over Wrong Papers

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Gurukul entrance examination centre in Ryalampadu, Dharur mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, after the test failed to begin at the scheduled 11 am on Sunday after it emerged that students were given the wrong question paper. Angry parents and students staged a protest outside the school, alleging negligence.

Dharur police stepped in brought the situation under control. Officials said 450 students had registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) from the centre, of whom 405 appeared. Students were seated 10 minutes before the exam. When the question papers were distributed, staff realised that Class 5 papers had been given to students taking the test for entry into Class 6.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an official from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TGSWREIS), which conducted the TG CET, said: “The issue happened during packaging at the printing press. This delayed the exam. However, the right paper was later sent and the exam was conducted.”

The exam, originally scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm, was eventually conducted between 3.40 pm and 5.45 pm.

Parents expressed anger, stating they had travelled long distances and questioned the management’s negligence. The management and police supplied lunch parcels and water bottles to students as the papers were readied. Police later explained the situation to parents and said the exam was conducted peacefully after the delay.