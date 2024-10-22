Change Urdu backlog posts to open

Hyderabad:Urdu medium trainers aspiring for jobs in DSC schools protested at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday demanding the conversion of backlog posts in DSC to the open category so that they could compete for them. In the last three years of DSC, there have been around 666 backlog posts.

The aspirants have requested the Congress government to convert these posts to the open category by releasing a new notification. This would allow Urdu teachers to apply for these posts and get hired on a merit basis.

The candidates highlighted that there was a dearth of Urdu medium teachers in DSC schools and the government must take special interest in filling these vacancies.