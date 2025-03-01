Change timings of 10th pre-final exams: Bandi

Hyderabad:Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government for its "appeasement politics" in abruptly changing the pre-final exam timetable for Class 10 students from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm to accommodate a section of students during Ramzan. He said this would inconvenience others by scheduling exams at odd hours.

In a statement, Sanjay said the state government had allowed Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early, at 4 pm, and government schools were permitted to function until 4.15 pm. He called the decision to reschedule exams to students’ lunch hours "unfortunate" and urged the government to reconsider the timing.