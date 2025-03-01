 Top
Telangana
1 March 2025 11:54 PM IST

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government for its "appeasement politics" in abruptly changing the pre-final exam timetable for Class 10 students from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm to accommodate a section of students during Ramzan.

Change timings of 10th pre-final exams: Bandi
Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Congress government for its "appeasement politics" in abruptly changing the pre-final exam timetable for Class 10 students from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm to accommodate a section of students during Ramzan. He said this would inconvenience others by scheduling exams at odd hours.

In a statement, Sanjay said the state government had allowed Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early, at 4 pm, and government schools were permitted to function until 4.15 pm. He called the decision to reschedule exams to students’ lunch hours "unfortunate" and urged the government to reconsider the timing.

DC Correspondent
