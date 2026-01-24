Chamapet Corporator Vanga Madhusudan Reddy No More

Hyderabad: Champapet BJP corporator Vanga Madhusudan Reddy died on Saturday, according to his family members and political associates. Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar mourned his death, and remembered Madhusudan Reddy as a leader who raised public issues forcefully.

Madhusudhan Reddy served as a councillor in the Saroornagar municipality from the Congress and later was elected from the BJP at Champapet. He had raised civic issues in the GHMC council meetings and had highlighted irregularities in the corporation’s advertisement wing.

Residents of Chamapet and party workers described his death as a personal loss to the area. Colleagues said he was consistently present on the ground and followed up with officials on everyday problems faced by people.

GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy said she was deeply saddened by his passing, describing his service to people as sincere and dedicated. She conveyed her condolences to his family and supporters and said his work as a public representative would be remembered.