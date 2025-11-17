Chamala Kiran Slams Bandi For His Caste Remarks

Hyderabad: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday accused Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making objectionable remarks on caste and religion. He said it had become a habit for Sanjay to speak in this manner forgetting that he was a Union minister.

He was reacting to Sanjay asking those who had converted to other religions to return to the Hindu fold, and saying there was anger in the Hindu community following the Jubilee Hills byelection result.

Kiran Kumar Reddy accused Sanjay of creating conflicts between castes and religions. “People know whom to vote for in the state. Naveen Yadav did not win Jubilee Hills solely with the votes of one caste or one religion. People from all sections voted for him,” Kiran Kumar Reddy said. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave the ticket to a BC community candidate, and the people welcomed it."

The MP pointed out that the BJP had lost its deposit in the bypoll held in an Assembly segment that was part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister G, Kishan Reddy.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said BJP’s vote share had decreased in the bypoll compared to the 2023 Assembly elections. “Sanjay must clarify to the people whether the BJP secretly supported the BRS. If Sanjay himself does not know whether they supported the BRS or not, he should discuss it internally within the party,” the Congress MP said.