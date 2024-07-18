Chalk out action plan to tackle stray dog menace in Hyderabad, HC tells govt.
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to chalk out an action plan to prevent stray dog menace in Hyderabad.
The High Court expressed anguish over stray dogs attacking children and creating panic among the residents.
The court was adjourned till next week.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
