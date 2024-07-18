Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Chalk out action plan to tackle stray dog menace in Hyderabad, HC tells govt.

Telangana
DC Web Desk
18 July 2024 9:00 AM GMT
The High Court expressed anguish over stray dogs attacking children and creating panic among the residents
Chalk out action plan to tackle stray dog menace in Hyderabad, HC tells govt.
x
The number of stray dog attacks have been increasing by the day. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to chalk out an action plan to prevent stray dog menace in Hyderabad.

The High Court expressed anguish over stray dogs attacking children and creating panic among the residents.

The court was adjourned till next week.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
stray dog attack telangna high court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick