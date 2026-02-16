Congress Won 90 per cent Municipalities in Telangana, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The victory in the municipal elections reflects the trust people have placed in the transparent governance, developmental initiatives, and welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government in the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhatti Vikramarka said the election results were a strong rebuttal to those who had alleged that Congress was only a rural-based party. He described the party securing around 90 to 95 municipalities across the state as a historic victory. He expressed gratitude to every voter who supported the party, noting that voters delivered a massive mandate in municipal elections just as they did in Assembly, Parliamentary, and Panchayat elections.

He said the Congress wave in municipal polls stands as clear proof of public confidence in the government. Over the past two years, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state cabinet has collectively advanced both development and welfare in a balanced manner, steering urban centers toward progress.

Vision 2047 – $3 Trillion Economy

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government has formulated plans to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

“Our competition is not with other states in the country but with developed nations across the world. Through the Vision 2047 document, we will transform Telangana into a global hub,” he asserted confidently.

Employment Generation as the Core Objective

He explained that the government is focusing on creating large-scale employment opportunities through industrialization alongside strengthening infrastructure in line with rapid urbanization.

Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring municipal administration responsibilities to ensure comprehensive urban development. The government is implementing the “Pure – Cure – Rare” policy framework aimed at improving accountability in municipal governance and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

He assured that the government would accelerate development and welfare programmes further, honoring the trust placed in it by the people.