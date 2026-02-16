Chairperson Polls Postponed In Kyathanpalli, Kagaznagar, Khanapur

ADILABAD: Elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson were postponed in Kyathanpalli, Kagaznagar and Khanapur municipalities on Monday due to lack of quorum.

In Khanapur municipality, Congress councillors were present to prove their majority, while elected members of the BJP and the BRS were absent. The 12-member council comprises Congress, BRS and BJP members along with one Independent. In Kagaznagar municipality, BRS councillors attended the meeting, while Congress, BJP and Independent members were absent, resulting in adjournment of the session.

In Kyathanpalli municipality, former MLA Balka Suman was present near the municipal office. Elected members of the BRS and the Congress staged protests, and the meeting could not be conducted as councillors did not enter the hall. Officials rescheduled the elections to the following day.