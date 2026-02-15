Chairman Races Intensifies Across Five Municipalities In Adilabad

ADILABAD: Elections to chairperson posts in several municipalities in the district have turned competitive, with ex-officio votes of MLAs, MPs and MLCs likely to influence the outcome.

In Bellampalli Municipality, the Congress and the BRS secured 14 seats each in the 34-member body. The BJP won one seat and five Independents were elected. Two Independents, Shankar Singh (Ward 30) and Kumaraswamy (Wards 2 and 6), joined the BRS in the presence of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. Former MLA Durgam Chinnaiah is reportedly in touch with other Independents. There are also reports that a Congress councillor has threatened to switch sides unless considered for the chairperson post. These claims could not be independently verified.

In Asifabad Municipality, the BRS won nine wards, Congress seven and Independents four. Both parties are seeking support from Independents. BRS leaders alleged that one of their elected candidates was taken away by Congress leaders after the results were declared.

In Adilabad Municipality, the BJP won 21 seats, Congress 11, while the BRS and the AIMIM secured six each, with five Independents elected. The majority mark is 25. BJP MLA Payal Shankar will exercise an ex-officio vote. The BJP is seeking support from Independents, while the Congress is exploring support from the BRS, AIMIM and Independents. DCC president Naresh Jadhav and Payal Shankar are holding discussions with elected members.

In Kagaznagar Municipality, the BRS secured 11 wards, Congress nine, BJP five, AIMIM one and Independents four. Both the Congress and BRS are competing for the chairperson post, with BJP and Independent members holding the balance. Local body MLC Dande Vittal has registered as an ex-officio voter in Kagaznagar.

In Khanapur Municipality, no party secured a clear majority. Congress won three wards, while the BRS and BJP secured four each, and one Independent was elected. MLA Vedma Bojju will exercise an ex-officio vote.

Negotiations are under way in all municipalities as parties seek to secure the required numbers for the chairperson elections.