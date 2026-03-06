Chain-Snatching: CCTV Visuals Help Police Arrest Two

Hyderabad: Two persons have been arrested after they snatched the gold chain of a 65-year-old woman at her residence in Hanumanpet.

According to Malkajgiri police, the two were Naggari Kiran and Naggari Pavani. The duo, along with a child, approached the house of Mahankali Lakshmikantam on March 4, posing as job-seekers and enquired if any domestic work was available.

When they were tod that there was no work, the woman asked for some drinking water for the child. As Lakshmikantam walked towards the refrigerator to fetch water, the male associate came from behind, gagged her and snatched a gold chain weighing about two tolas from her neck and ran away.

Following a complaint from the victim’s daughter, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas and noticed a suspicious Honda Activa moving near the locality around the time of the offence.

Based on the footage and technical clues, police traced the suspects to the Musheerabad area and arrested them.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime.

Police said they recovered a gold chain weighing about 16 grams and seized the scooter used in the offence. A case has been registered against the accused and they were produced before a court.