Chain-Snatcher Gang Strikes City 4 Times in 30 Minutes

Hyderabad:A suspected gang of interstate offenders struck four different locations within a span of just 30 minutes on Saturday, decamping with seven tolas of gold ornaments, including chains and bracelets, valued at approximately ₹10 lakh, police said.

The series of robberies has sent shockwaves through residential neighbourhoods, prompting the Anti‑Snatching Squad (ATS) to be placed on high alert. The incident was reminiscent of a December 2018 spree when a duo snatched chains at 10 places before escaping by train.



Police suspect the involvement of offenders from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. Sources said the gang arrived in the city by train and stole a motorcycle (TS 09 TGA 2141) in Secunderabad to execute their plan.



The first incident was reported at 10 am in Hayathnagar, followed by another at 10.21 am in Nagole. The gang struck again in Chaitanyapuri at 10.31 am. A fourth attempt in the same area was foiled when the target screamed for help, forcing the duo to abandon the snatch and flee. They later abandoned the stolen bike in Secunderabad and are suspected to have escaped by train.



Police lauded the woman’s bravery, noting her quick reaction likely prevented further victims. Rachakonda police, particularly in the Malkajgiri and LB Nagar zones, have been placed on high alert. LB Nagar ACP Kishtaiah confirmed nine special teams have been constituted to track down the offenders. “We have identified the suspects as being from a northern state based on initial intelligence. CCTV footage is being analysed to pinpoint their movement,” he said.



Special teams are coordinating with Railway Police to check if the suspects boarded outbound trains. Residents, particularly women, have been advised to remain vigilant while walking in secluded areas.



At Hayathnagar’s Anjanadrinagar, Chintakuntla Vijaya, 40, was returning home from a temple visit when her gold chain weighing three tolas was snatched. About 20 minutes later, Maragoni Manemma, 58, was robbed of her gold mangalsutra weighing 2.5 tolas while walking towards her son’s house in Raivalakshmi Colony under Nagole police limits.



Police said the suspects appeared to be aged between 20 and 25 years, thin‑built and fair in complexion. The rider was wearing a black shirt and trousers, while the pillion rider was dressed in a black shirt and white trousers and carried a red college bag.