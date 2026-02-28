Chain Gate Stands Guard Over Nirmal’s Fading Fort Legacy

NIRMAL: A portion of the historic Chain Gate, along with its massive stone wall, continues to stand in Nirmal town as a remnant of its fortified past.

The gate once served as the main entry point to Nirmal and was used to prevent the entry of enemies and wild animals. The town, known as the ‘City of Forts’, comprises Battisgadh, Shyamgadh and Dasara Fort. Soanghad, located about 12 km from Nirmal on the banks of the Godavari, was also part of the fort network. The Soan Bridge across the Godavari connected the present Nirmal district with Nizamabad.

Earlier, National Highway-7 passed through the Chain Gate in the heart of the town. Following its renumbering as NH-44, a bypass road was laid, diverting traffic away from the town centre.

A gold-coloured iron chain attached to the stone wall remains intact. The gates were reportedly closed every evening during the rule of local rulers. Nirmal has seven such gateways, with several colonies named after them.

The main fort stands in the middle of the town, where ruins of old structures are still visible. Archaeological and historical structures in the town reflect its past significance.

Nimma Naidu, who ruled the region in the 17th century, is regarded as a patron of arts and is credited with promoting the Nakashi craft and supporting artisan families. The area later came under the rule of the Nizams. Historical accounts indicate that some fortifications, including walls and towers, were constructed by French engineers during the Nizam period for defence. A moat (Kandakam) was also dug around the fort as a protective measure, and portions of it remain near the Chain Gate.

Parts of the gateway were lost over time, including sections removed during road widening works. At present, only one portion of the Chain Gate survives.

Dharmagadda Ramu, a resident of Bhudhavaripet colony, said, “I used to play with the chain fixed to the Chain Gate stone wall during childhood. Another section of the massive gateway wall was removed during road widening.”

He said the Archaeological Department should protect the historical places and monuments for future generations.