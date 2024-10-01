Certificate Verification Dates For DSC Announced

Hyderabad: The District Educational Officer (DEO) for Hyderabad has announced the schedule for certificate verification of DSC 2024 qualified candidates. Those shortlisted in the 1:3 ratio are required to attend verification from Tuesday to October 5 between 10 am and 5 pm.



Candidates must bring two sets of gazetted officer-attested copies of academic, professional, caste, PHC, sports and relevant certificates. The verification venues include Government Model Aliya High School, Nampally, for school assistants (all media) and all language pandits from October 1 to 5; Government Girls High School, Mahabubia, for Secondary Grade Teachers (all media), and physical education teachers from October 2 to 5.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be available on the official Hyderabad DEO website, and candidates will be informed via SMS and email.