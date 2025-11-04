CEO’s Leave Keeps Developmental Activity at SCB in Limbo

Hyderabad: Crucial decisions, including approval of development tenders, building permissions, circular agendas, and pending infrastructure works remain in limbo as the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) meeting has been delayed once again following chief executive officer (CEO) Arvind Kumar Dwivedi’s week-long leave.

In his absence, defence estates officer, Secunderabad Circle, Dinesh Reddy, has been given additional charge as in-charge CEO. Officials said the long-pending board meeting, already postponed once, is unlikely to be held until Dwivedi returns.

The previous meeting on October 16 was abruptly adjourned after arguments between officials and elected representatives, leading to a walkout by BJP MP Etala Rajender and Congress MLA Sriganesh Narayanan. The disruption forced officials to cancel the session midway, promising to reconvene soon, a promise yet to materialise.

Matters awaiting approval include tender clearances for road and drainage works, sanction of building construction applications, discussion on delayed development projects, and review of maintenance proposals across the Cantonment area. Officials and residents say that the repeated postponements have slowed down civic development in several localities.

After former CEO Madhukar Naik was transferred and replaced by Dwivedi, expectations were high that the board would resume meetings to fast-track administrative decisions. However, with the latest delay, civic issues such as road repairs, sanitation works, and pending layout permissions remain unresolved.