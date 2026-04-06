CEO Seeks Faster Voter List Mapping in Warangal West

Warangal: Telangana chief electoral officer C. Sudarshan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the mapping process under the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during a review meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Hanamkonda on Monday.

The CEO, along with Bihar additional CEO Prashant Kumar and district collector Chahat Bajpai, reviewed voter registration and mapping progress in Parkal and Warangal West constituencies. He flagged slow progress in urban areas of Warangal West and asked officials to deploy additional resources.

He instructed the district collector to coordinate with municipal bill collectors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure completion and accuracy. He also suggested involving Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and ration dealers to accelerate enumeration in densely populated areas.

The CEO advised political parties to submit lists of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to enable their participation in the mapping process. The district collector informed that 75 per cent of SIR mapping has been completed in the district.

Earlier, the CEO inaugurated an EVM and VVPAT warehouse near the Red Cross office in Subedari, in the presence of the district collector and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy. The facility is intended for secure, centralised storage of voting machines.

The CEO said secure storage of voting machines is essential for maintaining transparency in the electoral process. Officials stated that centralised storage is expected to streamline logistics and inspection during elections. The programme concluded with a guard of honour at the Collectorate and a technical presentation by Prashant Kumar on addressing challenges in similar mapping exercises in Bihar.