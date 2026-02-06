CEO: 1 BLA For Each Polling Station

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy urged political parties to appoint at least one booth level agent (BLA) for every polling station ahead of the forthcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. At a meeting, he told representatives of recognised political parties that the BLAs should preferably be drawn from the polling station area and should work in close coordination with booth level officers (BLOs).

The CEO said the schedule for SIR for Telangana is expected to be announced in April-May, and preparatory work had commenced in the state.

A table-top mapping has been carried out to link electors listed in the 2025 electoral rolls with those covered during the 2002 SIR. This is being followed by field-level mapping, with BLOs undertaking house-to-house visits to identify and verify residences, particularly in urban areas.

During the SIR, BLOs are expected to make three to four visits to each polling area. Enumeration forms will be distributed during the first visit, while subsequent visits will cover households that were not available earlier. The CEO clarified that electors who are not mapped during the preparatory phase would still be able to furnish their details during the SIR.

Reiterating the role of political parties in the process, the CEO urged them to complete the appointment of BLAs for all polling stations at the earliest, stating that effective booth-level participation would strengthen coordination, minimise grievances and help ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.