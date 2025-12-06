Centre’s Labour Reforms to Benefit Corporates: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday declared that the “fight against anti-labour policies being sought to be implemented in the country” will begin from Telangana, and slammed the Centre for trying to enforce ‘reforms’ through new labour codes that are designed to benefit big corporations. The new codes are designed to exploit workers.

Rama Rao asked if the Congress government in Telangana would enforce the labour codes, which were opposed by its senior leader Sonia Gandhi in Parliament. He demanded that the state government not implement them.

Speaking at a round table meeting with representatives of some labour unions at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said BRS leaders will go to Delhi to meet Union ministers and members of the Parliamentary standing committee to discuss the dangers of the new labour codes.

He stressed that the party will not allow the functioning of the Assembly and council sessions until the labour codes are withdrawn. He said the ongoing crisis with IndiGo airlines is a perfect example of corporate monopolies going awry.