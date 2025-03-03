Centre’s Delaying Tactic on Krishna Water Impacts Telangana: Tummala

Kothagudem: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday criticised the Centre for what he termed as delaying tactics in finalising the sharing of Krishna river water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During an inspection of the Dammugudem project's earth bund at Kummarigudem in Aswapuramt mandal and the Sitarama project pump house at BG Kothur, Rao accused the Centre of jeopardising Telangana's interests. “The Centre’s delay in settling the water-sharing formula is adversely affecting our state,” he said, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy travelled to Delhi to meet the Union minister of Jal Shakti Manohar Lal Khattar over the issue. He further alleged that the Centre was discriminating against southern states.

Nageswar Rao highlighted that the Rajiv canal would be instrumental in providing irrigation facilities by channeling Godavari water to support the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal during periods of inadequate water supply at the Nagarjunasagar Project. He explained that Godavari water, released through the Sitarama project pump house, is expected to reach the Wyra reservoir on Tuesday, thus stabilising the irrigation coverage for 1.5 lakh acres in Khammam district. Additionally, he assured that compensation would be provided to farmers whose lands were acquired for the Rajiv canal project.

The visit was attended by local leaders including Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateswarlu and Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana.