Centre Yet To Grant Approval For CS Tenure Extension By 3 Months

Hyderabad: The Centre is yet to grant approval for the government’s request to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao by three months till June 30. Rao is scheduled to retire on March 31, and the state government has sought a three-month extension of his service.

Official sources said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had personally requested Union home minister Amit Shah for the extension when he met him in Delhi last Wednesday to discuss proposals related to the surrender of Maoists in Telangana. Following the meeting, the state government formally wrote to the Centre on the matter.

Rao assumed charge as Chief Secretary on May 1, 2025. At the time of his appointment, he had four months left before his scheduled retirement on August 31, 2025. The Centre later approved the government’s request and granted him a seven-month extension, allowing him to continue in the post until March 31, 2026.

Officials noted that such a long extension in one instance was unusual, as the Centre generally grants extensions in phases, typically for three months at a time, and later extends them further based on requests from the state government. It now remains to be seen whether the Centre will agree to the state government’s latest request to extend Rao’s tenure by another three months beyond March 31.