Centre Urged for Sanction of AIIA For Hyd

Hyderabad:Health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha has urged the centre to sanction a National-level All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Hyderabad. In a letter to Union minister of state for AYUSH and health Prataprao Jadhav, the minister said that the Centre plans to set up ten new AIIA institutes by 2030 and requested that Telangana be considered for one of them.

Highlighting the state’s rich Ayurvedic heritage, modern healthcare infrastructure and abundant medicinal flora, he said Telangana is ideally positioned to advance Ayurvedic education and research. The minister added that the government has been strengthening AYUSH systems by modernising facilities and recruiting around 800 yoga instructors to promote wellness.



He assured that Telangana would provide land, infrastructure and full support for the proposed institute. The formal request was handed over by Sangeetha Satyanarayana, commissioner of health and family welfare, to the Union minister during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.



HMDA hosts session on RTI



Hyderabad:In view of the RTI Week celebrations from October 5 to 12, an awareness programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, was conducted on Saturday at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) head office.

The programme aimed to sensitise participants to the key provisions of the RTI Act and highlight their roles and responsibilities in ensuring transparency and accountability in public service. An interactive session was also held, with senior officers and staff members of HMDA actively participating in the discussions.



DEO reviews election readiness



Hyderabad:As part of election preparedness for the Jubilee Hills byelection, a training session for sector officers, booth level officers (BLOs), and BLO supervisors was held on Saturday at Banjara (Adivasi) Bhavan, Banjara Hills.



Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner R. V. Karnan made a presentation explaining the roles and responsibilities of the election staff. The session stressed the importance of teamwork, discipline, and adherence to procedures for the smooth conduct of the poll process.

Officials were instructed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and remain alert to any form of inducement or violation. They were also cautioned against remaining absent from duty without prior permission.

Preparations for the nomination process were reviewed in detail. With the notification scheduled to be issued on October 13 and the nominations beginning the same day, arrangements were finalised for the smooth conduct of the election.