Centre To Procure 1.25 Lakh MT of Rabi Crops From Telangana Farmers, Says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government has approved the procurement of 1.25 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of Rabi crops from the state at maximum support price, with an investment of Rs 894 crore.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said that 29,860 MT of chana, 37,020 MT of urad (black gram), 3,690 MT of sunflower and 55,285 MT of groundnut would be procured from the farmers in the Rabi season. He said that fixing fair remuneration for urad, gram, groundnut and sunflower would help protect farmers from market price fluctuations and boost their economic security.