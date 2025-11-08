Centre Team Lauds Rural Healthcare In Bhadradri-Kothagudem

NALGONDA: The team of the Common Review Mission (CRM), the Centre’s mechanism to monitor healthcare services under the National Health Mission (NHM), expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services being provided to people in rural areas through Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The CRM team, led by Dr G.B. Singh, inspected the PHC at Yellandu and the Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam, reviewing the healthcare facilities available there.

Dr Singh said the team also inspected hospitals run under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and reviewed the implementation of various schemes under the NHM. Specialist doctors were available at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, and the team found that the medical staff, from nurses to doctors, were working with dedication to serve the public.

He noted that the Government Hospital at Yellandu was operating from a congested building but continued to provide adequate healthcare services. The team was particularly impressed with the availability of the Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) scan at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, a facility lacking in many government hospitals.

Dr Singh also highlighted the need to address the shortage of staff in government hospitals across the district.