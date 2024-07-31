Centre spends 13.4k cr on women safety: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed Parliament that the Centre is spending Rs 13,412 crore in this financial year on the safety of women and children and taking several measures to improve their security.

Replying to a question on atrocities on women and children by MP Neeraj Shekhar on Wednesday, he presented a breakup of spending of this amount. According to him, Rs 3,375 crore is being spent for interoperable criminal justice system, Rs 531.24 crore on emergency response system, Rs 280 crore for scheme on modernisation of forensics, Rs 950 crore for modernisation of jails and strengthening the state science forensic laboratory, Rs 106.75 crore for central forensic science laboratories and forensic data centres, Rs 1354.215 crore for the modernisation of six central forensic science laboratory and Rs 2,840 crore for Safe City project.



He further informed that Rs 60 crore is being spent on poor jail inmates, Rs 113.76 crore on anti human trafficking units, Rs 164.2 crore for women help desks, Rs 42.84 crore for DNA lab in Chandigarh, Rs 224.76 crore for stopping cyber crimes on women and children, Rs 200 crore for central victim compensation fund and the Delhi police scheme for providing facilities of social workers and councillors, Rs 38 crore for new buildings for women centric facilities and Rs 2,254 crore for national forensic infrastructure.

