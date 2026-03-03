Centre Selects Mulugu DistrictFor Women, Girls’ Inclusive Project

WARANGAL: In a major push toward urban safety and gender equality, the central government has chosen Mulugu district in Telangana as the pilot for implementing its “Inclusive Cities for Women and Girls” project.

Backed by Nirbhaya Fund, the initiative involves a strategic shift in urban planning, prioritising safety, dignity and mobility of women and girls in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. The project is in alignment with Smart Cities Mission and the Inclusive Cities Partnership Programme (ICPP) that aim to make Indian cities more equitable.

A high-level conference has been held in this regard involving officials of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Telangana government. The centre suggested guidelines for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will serve as the blueprint for executing the “Inclusive Cities for Women and Girls” project.

Implementation of the project involves a multi-departmental approach. State government will appoint a Nodal Officer to facilitate seamless coordination between the Department of Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and the Transport department. The synergy between these wings is considered vital to ensure safe and barrier-free mobility for women and girls in public transport and along urban pathways at all hours.

Mulugu is part of a nationwide pilot involving 10 Tier 2 and Tier-3 cities. The central government aims to study and bridge safety gaps seen in rapidly growing urban centres. The project involves an Inclusive City Framework, which integrates gender-responsive infrastructure, such as improved street lighting, surveillance and the creation of safe civic spaces.

Mulugu district collector T.S. Divakara said the project’s goal is to create an environment, where women and girls feel secure and have equal access to every opportunity. He said they are fast-tracking preparation of the DPR with all necessary documentation for submission to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Inclusive Cities initiative goes beyond physical safety. It seeks to uphold the dignity of women through social security and livelihood support. By addressing specific needs of women ranging from secure housing to gender-sensitive sanitation and transport, Mulugu will become a model for other developing districts in the state.

Those who participated in the meeting included key officials including additional collector (Local Bodies) Sampath Rao and District Welfare Officer E.P. Premalatha.