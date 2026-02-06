Centre Sanctions Rs.146.50 Cr for Tourism Projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Tourism under its Central Sector Scheme - “Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive” (PRASHAD) has sanctioned four projects amounting to Rs. 146.50 crore for Telangana

The development of Jogulamba Devi Temple in Alampur was completed at a cost of Rs.33.07 crore while the development of pilgrimage and heritage tourism infrastructure at Ramappa temple in Mulugu is progressing. The Ministry has sanctionedRs.62 crore and of them Rs.32.73 crore were released. The development of pilgrimage infrastructure at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district was also progressing.

The Ministry sanctioned Rs.41.38 crore and of them Rs.8.43 crore was released. However, for the development of basic amenities at goddess Sri Renuka Yellamma temple, the Ministry sanctioned Rs.4.22 crore but no funds were released so far.

The Ministry under PRASHAD scheme aims to enhance the spiritual and pilgrimage experience by holistically developing tourism infrastructure at pilgrimage and heritage sites. This was stated by the Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while replying to a question raised by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav in Rajya Sabha on tourism projects in Telangana.