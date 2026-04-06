Centre Sanctions ₹14.44 Crore For Thousand Pillar Temple After Warangal MP’s Plea

WARANGAL: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 14.44 crore for the development and restoration of the historic Sri Rudreshwara Swamy (Thousand Pillar) Temple in Hanamkonda, following representations by Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya.

The allocation, approved after consultations with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is aimed at comprehensive works within the 12th-century Kakatiya-era monument.

According to officials, the sanctioned amount will be used for completion of the pending restoration of the Kalyana Mandapam, facade illumination to highlight architectural features, and development of landscaped gardens within the premises.

The project also includes restoration of the temple tank (Koneru), installation of signage, and laying of underground electricity and water lines to minimise visual disruption to the monument.

The sanction follows a series of meetings between the MP and the Union minister. The MP had earlier visited the site with officials of the Archaeological Survey of India and submitted a detailed project report after assessing structural requirements.

While the initial proposal sought Rs 10 crore, the revised allocation was increased to Rs 14.44 crore. The ASI Hyderabad Circle has initiated the tendering process. The works are scheduled to commence in the 2026-27 financial year, with officials indicating that the project is expected to support heritage conservation and local tourism.