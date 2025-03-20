No ORR Proposal for Warangal City Under Consideration: Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said that there was no proposal under its consideration for development of Outer Ring Road (ORR) project of Warangal City

However, as part of four laning of NH-163 from Yadgiri to Warangal section, a bypass on the northern side of Warangal city was constructed and opened to traffic on October 1, 2020. This was stated by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari in Lok Sabha while replying to a question posed by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya.

She sought to know the current status of the ORR project in Warangal city, which is expected to divert highway traffic and reduce travel time and the timeline for its completion;

She also wanted to know whether the government has approved the proposed bypass road project for Warangal city and the status of the inner ring road project in Warangal for which Rs.80 crore had been allocated and the timeline for its completion.

Kavya sought to know the measures being taken by the government to ensure that these road projects were completed in a timely manner and meet the growing traffic needs of Warangal city.

In response, Gadkari said the project of the inner ring road of Warangal city was with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which falls under the purview of Telangana government.