Centre Releases Rs.599.31 Cr for Telangana under PM-Kisan Scheme

Hyderabad: The Central government has released the 21st installment of PM-Kisan recently, under which the benefits of the scheme amounting to Rs.599.31 crore were released to more than 29.96 lakh beneficiaries of Telangana.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, while replying to a question posed by BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on PM-Kisan in Telangana.

The Union Minister said the government has undertaken various steps to identify ineligible or duplicate beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme across the nation including Telangana. The benefit under the scheme is transferred to beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), based on verified data provided by States and UTs through the PM-Kisan portal.

To ensure transparency and efficient implementation, several technological measures have been introduced, including integration with PFMS, UIDAI, and the Income Tax department. Further, Land seeding, Aadhaar-based payments, and e-KYC have been made mandatory to ensure benefits reach only to the eligible farmers.

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without involvement of any intermediaries. Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Central government has disbursed over Rs.4.09 lakh crore through 21 instalments since inception of the scheme across the country, of which Rs.14,236.18 crore has been released to farmers of Telangana.