Centre released Rs.6,051 Cr for Local Bodies in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Central government has taken the decision to release funds for strengthening Gram Panchayats and local bodies in Telangana.

Over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Centre has released more than Rs.11,000 crore to Gram Panchayats and local bodies in the state. In the period between 2015–16 and 2019–20, Rs.5,060 crore was released, while allocations for the period from 2020–21 to 2025–26 increased by 80 percent to Rs.9,050 crore, of which Rs.6,051 crore has already been released.

The Centre firmly believes that strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level improves accountability and transparency. Accordingly, funds for local bodies have been released in a timely manner.

Following the completion of local body elections in Telangana and the recent submission of Utilisation Certificates for 2023–24 by the Telangana government, the first instalment for 2024–25 amounting to Rs.260 crore will be released shortly by the Union Government. Upon further submission of Utilisation Certificates, the remaining amount of approximately Rs.2,500 crore will continue to be released in a phased manner.

As per guidelines, every Gram Panchayat must maintain a separate bank account for fund utilisation, registered on the PFMS portal with a unique agency code.

The previous BRS government attached Gram Panchayat bank accounts and diverted these funds for other purposes. As a result, several Sarpanches resigned as they did not receive funds for works executed during their tenure. In some unfortunate instances, Sarpanches even resorted to suicide which is deeply unfortunate and regrettable.

Kishan Reddy urged the Telangana government to exercise due caution and cooperate fully with the Centre’s efforts for development at the village and grassroots level to strengthen rural infrastructure and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.